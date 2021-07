In an awful case of animal cruelty, an Ocean County woman has pled guilty to charges she left three dogs in an abandoned house in Lacey Township to die. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer says that Allissa DeStefano, 30, of Toms River pled guilty Friday to animal cruelty charges. She'll be sentenced in September, and Billhimer says, "the State will be seeking a term of 364 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation."