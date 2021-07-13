Cancel
Massachusetts State

Police In Western Mass Ask For Help Locating Missing Man

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
Seen Him? Police are asking the public for help locating Gary Belder who has been reported missing. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are asking the public for help locating a man who is missing.

The Springfield Police Department is seeking help to locate 62-year-old Gary Belder.

Belder left his home on Monday, July 5, and was believed to have been going to Smiley’s at 477 Boston Road, but he never returned.

He has been reported missing before, but never for this long, police said.

Belder is described as being approximately 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

He walks with a cane and is possibly in the South End or Johnny Appleseed Park, said police.

If you see or have seen Belder please call the non-emergency line at 413-787-6300 or the missing person detectives at 413-787-6360.

