Michigan State

Michigan deputy walks escaped cows 3 miles to their home

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 12 days ago
July 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's deputy responded to a call about eight loose cows wandering in a road and escorted the bovines home -- 3 miles away.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said its transport unit responded to the report of the cows blocking a road south of Mason because the department's country units were busy with other calls.

A deputy ended up wrangling the cows and walking them 3 miles back to the farm from which they escaped.

The sheriff's office shared video of the walk that was captured by the dashcam in the patrol vehicle following the deputy and his bovine charges.

