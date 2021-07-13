Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

WARNING: Police searching for man accused of robbing woman at Buckhead ATM

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDwJB_0avgBNT400

ATLANTA — Atlanta police needs your help finding a masked suspect accused of robbing a woman at an ATM in Buckhead.

Police said the woman went to the ATM at 3235 Peachtree Road around 2 a.m. on June 29 to deposit cash. A man then came out of the backseat of a white car and demanded the woman’s cash, while pointing the gun at her.

The woman complied and the suspect left the scene in the white car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Atlanta Police#Cox Media Group#Wsb Tv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Marietta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Impaired driver totals two Marietta police vehicles on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — Three Marietta police officers are lucky to be alive after an impaired driver crashed into and totaled their vehicles on I-75 Northbound Saturday morning. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the officers had parked their two vehicles on the shoulder of the highway with blue lights flashing to work a minor accident near the Roswell Road ramp.

Comments / 9

Community Policy