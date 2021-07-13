WARNING: Police searching for man accused of robbing woman at Buckhead ATM

ATLANTA — Atlanta police needs your help finding a masked suspect accused of robbing a woman at an ATM in Buckhead.

Police said the woman went to the ATM at 3235 Peachtree Road around 2 a.m. on June 29 to deposit cash. A man then came out of the backseat of a white car and demanded the woman’s cash, while pointing the gun at her.

The woman complied and the suspect left the scene in the white car.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

