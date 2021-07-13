Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica Release Three New Covers of ‘The Unforgiven,’ Plus Rough Mix of ‘Black Album’ Cut

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYFBB_0avgBHAi00

Metallica have released three new covers of their song “The Unforgiven,” as well as a rough mix of the track, in anticipation of their upcoming massive Black Album 30th-anniversary campaign.

The covers of “The Unforgiven” offer three distinct takes on the track. Indie rock outfit Diet Cig deliver a searing version that’s fairly faithful to the original, while sister duo Ha*Ash channel classic country and traditional Mexican music while singing in both English and Spanish.

The last cover comes from Shor Police — the duo of Bollywood composer/producer Clinton Cerejo and singer-songwriter Bianca Gomes — and Indian rappers Divine and Vishal Dadlani. The trio turn the song into a booming industrial cut tinged with elements of metal, hard rock, and rap.

The three covers of “The Unforgiven” will appear on The Metallica Blacklist, a massive compilation featuring 53 artists covering their favorite songs from The Black Album. Metallica has shared a handful of covers already, including takes on “Sad But True” by St. Vincent and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Enter Sandman” by Juanes, and a version of “Nothing Else Matters” by Miley Cyrus, Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith.

Along with The Metallica Blacklist, Metallica will also release an array of studio rarities and live tracks. Accompanying the covers of “The Unforgiven” is one of those outtakes, a rough mix of the song recorded on May 14th, 1991.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Juanes
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Vishal Dadlani
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rough Mix#The Black Album#Mexican#Shor Police#Bollywood#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Taps Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady. Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Metallica Play ‘Seek and Destroy’ in 2011 With All Former Bandmates

Earlier this week, Metallica announced plans to hold a 40th-anniversary celebration at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17th and December 19th. “It feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!” they wrote in a letter to fans. “It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you. What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide Metallica Family to join us in our hometown of San Francisco, CA.”
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Judas Priest to Release Massive 50th-Anniversary Box Set

Judas Priest have announced a career-spanning box set for the band’s 50th anniversary, featuring every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8, and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music is available for preorder now, and will be released on October 15th via Sony Music.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Tinashe Reveals ‘333’ Album Tracklist, Cover, & Release Date

Tinashe is ready to lift the lid on her fifth studio album ‘333.’. Moments ago, the eclectic singer unwrapped the cover for the project (above) and confirmed that it’ll be arriving on August 6. Preceded by singles ‘Padadena’ and ‘Bouncin”, the LP features a number of notable names including Kaytranada...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa releases ‘Notches’ from forthcoming studio album

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Bonamassa has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist’s resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.
Musicthesource.com

Album Cover for Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Has Been Released

We get another dose of Pop Smoke this Friday as the rapper’s second posthumous album, Faith, is released. Ahead of the Friday release, Smoke’s manager Steven Victor revealed the cover art for the album. Following the first cover, designed by Virgil Abloh and controversial, the second is a bit more...
Las Cruces, NMmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams 1992 Live Version Of "The Unforgiven"

Metallica is now streaming a live version of their song "The Unforgiven" recorded at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM on August 27, 1992. This of course is after the band streamed a rough mix of the song earlier this week to help celebrate the coming Black Album reissue due out September 10. The reissue is available for pre-order here.
Rock MusicNME

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett reflects on band’s 40th anniversary

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has reflected on the bands 40th anniversary in a new interview. Along with bassist Robert Trujillo, Hammett spoke to George Kontos about the band’s four decades and their plans for the future. Via Blabbermouth, Hammett told Kontos: “Man, it’s crazy when I think about four decades. ‘Cause...
Arlington, TXSFGate

Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Launch 'Hella Mega' With Epic, Emotional Dallas Concert

Just two songs into Green Day’s headlining set at the Hella Mega tour launch at Arlington, Texas’s Globe Life Field, Billie Joe Armstrong asked for the houselights to be turned on so he could see the roughly 35,000 people in the audience. This was quite possibly the largest rock audience that had assembled anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic, and he wanted to bask in their glow.
Rock Musicthebrag.com

KK Downing reflects on why Judas Priest were never as big as Black Sabbath or Iron Maiden

Judas Priest co-founder and former guitarist KK Downing has reflected on why the band weren’t as big as Black Sabbath or Iron Maiden. During an appearance on BBC Radio (via Ultimate Guitar), Downing was asked: “British Steel seems to be the album that really kicked you into the big time. When you look back around that time – do you look back with musical satisfaction, or are you looking back almost a bit greedy thinking, ‘Well, Sabbath got really big, Iron Maiden got really big, why didn’t we have similar success because the material was as strong as powerful?'”
MusicMetalSucks

Metallica, Tool and AC/DC Among Highest-Earning Bands of 2020

Billboard has published their annual list of the highest-earning musicians, and the numbers for 2020 have some metal and metal-adjacent names ranking in the top 40. The methodology for the ‘Money Makers’ chart is as follows:. “Money Makers was compiled with 2020 U.S.-only MRC Data and Billboard Boxscore statistics. All...
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
MusicSoap Opera Digest

GH Star Releases New Album

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is marking the release of his second album, Clean Slate, a follow-up to 2019’s The Apple Tree. “I’m definitely more evolved as a producer and a performer at this point,” says Stuart, who adds that when it came to track selection, he focused on “songs that through my life I’ve just been thinking about, songs that really meant something to me.” He was thrilled to collaborate and record with a number of musical idols, including drummer Omar Hakim, who had an enormous influence on him as a percussionist. He jokes, “During Covid, it occurred to me that there were guys out there twiddling their thumbs who would normally be touring. When you’re stuck at home during quarantine, you get this sense that people are looking to do stuff! I’m sitting there growing fat as a lamb eating pretzels and watching OZARK for the third time and I’m thinking, ‘Maybe they are, too!’ ” Clean Slate is available now on Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital music platforms, and CDs (including a limited number of autographed CDs) can be purchased on www.jamespatrickstuart.com.
Rock MusicNME

Three new Metallica jigsaw puzzles set for release in September

Three new jigsaw puzzles based on Metallica albums are headed to production, with 500-piece sets for 2003’s ‘St. Anger’, 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’ and 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ slated for release on September 17. Like previous releases in Zee Productions’ Rock Saws series – which turn the covers for ‘Kill Em...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic ‘The Writing on the Wall,’ First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy