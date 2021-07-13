Cancel
Public Safety

Bad actor offers up for sale data from 600 million LinkedIn members scraped from the site

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber News reports that this is the third time in four months that member information has shown up on a hacker forum. A data set including information from 600 million LinkedIn users showed up for sale on a hacker forum this week. That's the third time in four months that scraped data from the networking site has been offered up for sale, according to a report from Cyber News.

#Data Breach#Information Security#Cyber News#Social Security#Zdnet#Iranian#Hiq Labs#Cfaa#Techrepublic
