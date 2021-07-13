Bad actor offers up for sale data from 600 million LinkedIn members scraped from the site
Cyber News reports that this is the third time in four months that member information has shown up on a hacker forum. A data set including information from 600 million LinkedIn users showed up for sale on a hacker forum this week. That's the third time in four months that scraped data from the networking site has been offered up for sale, according to a report from Cyber News.www.techrepublic.com
