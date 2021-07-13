Bad actor offers up for sale data from 600 million LinkedIn members scraped from the site

President at CRMDialer & IRIS CRM. Overseeing the growth of e-commerce payments & writing on payments, growth hacks & SMB efficiency. For any sales professional, goals can be a great motivator. When you set the right goals, you encourage your employees to push themselves to the limit and come up with new ways to close more deals. When you set the wrong goals, your sales representatives may either feel completely discouraged to even try (when the goals are set too high), or they will blow them out of the water (when they’re too easy).