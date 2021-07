The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $24.2 million in winnings during June, a 5.1% drop from what the properties brought in during May. Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge was up 4.6%, but that was offset by a 7.7% decline recorded by L’Auberge Baton Rouge and a 10.7% drop at the Belle of Baton Rouge. Revenue was up 32.2% above June 2020 for the three casino boats, when restrictions put in place to control the spread of the COVID pandemic capped casino capacity at 50% of what is allowed by law.