Inmate stabbed at Scotland Correctional

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Scotland Correctional Institution on Monday.

According to Communications Officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety John Bull, the incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. when an inmate was assaulted with a homemade weapon in a housing unit by another inmate.

The inmate who was stabbed received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an outside medical facility. He was treated and returned to the prison around eight hours after the incident.

The names of the inmates involved were not released nor where the inmate was stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the assault and is investigating, the Department of Public Safety is cooperating with the investigation as well as conducting a separate investigation.