Football fans are itching to see action again and Tom Brady apparently is too, according to the latest video he posted to social media. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed himself throwing passes to a Jugs machine with incredible accuracy to the point where he didn’t have to move to get a return throw from the machine. The drill was so perfect it had many people wondering if it was, in fact, real. But it still caused a stir with more than 2 million views in the first two hours it was posted.