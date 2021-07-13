Jonathan Majors Rallies Around ‘Lovecraft Country’ 18 Emmy Noms After HBO Cancellation
It’s a bittersweet morning for “Lovecraft Country’s” talent and fans. The HBO genre series scored an impressive 18 nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, but the awards haul comes just several weeks after confirmation HBO canceled the series despite creator Misha Green’s intention to continue with a second season. “Lovecraft Country” picked up a nomination for Best Drama Series and earned acting nominations for Jonathan Majors (Lead Actor), Jurnee Smollett (Lead Actress), Aunjanue Ellis (Supporting Actress), and Michael Kenneth Williams (Supporting Actor).www.indiewire.com
Comments / 0