You can’t make fun of Gogo’s airline internet anymore — because it changed the name

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 12 days ago

If you’ve ever purchased inflight Wi-Fi in the United States, there’s a good chance you’ve cursed Gogo’s name. But now, you’ll have to direct your anger at Intelsat instead: it’s the new name of the consumer chunk of the inflight internet company. Technically, Intelsat is also the name of that...

www.theverge.com

SpaceX
Technology
Travel
IndustryTechCrunch

Gogo in-flight internet has been renamed Intelsat

Intelsat, an international satellite communications provider, purchased Gogo Commercial Aviation in December 2020. It was a cash deal valued at $400 million. Gogo still exists and focuses on business aviation services. Gogo has been a staple of in-flight entertainment for the past decade, partnering with 17 major airlines. The service...
Computersvmware.com

IP changed, can't change back

When i initially installed Vmware Fusion, and installed Sophos, and 2nd for WAN SMB sharing (both got IP 172.16.129.x in Host only mode) I unfortunately had to reinstall Fusion,.. However since then, i had to reinstall Fusion, however this time it got Host IP: 172.16..139.x. When i try and statically...
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

You Can Still Get Work Done On A Plane With No Wi-Fi

One of the comments from business travelers is they’ll only fly on airlines that provide Wi-Fi onboard. That Wi-Fi needs to be fast and it needs to be dependable. Paying a reasonable cost is a factor but if work pays for the access then it’s not as much of an issue to these travelers.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Is a Gateway and Should You Use One for Your Home Internet?

To have Wi-Fi at home, you need two things: A modem and a router. Right?. "Gateways" combine the modem and the router into a single unit so that you only need one thing. But, is that better? If you already have a modem and router, should you switch? That all depends on how you use the internet in your home.
TechnologyThe Verge

Chrome will soon let you turn on an HTTPS-first mode

Google is working to make browsing more secure by soon offering an HTTPS-first option, which will try to upgrade page loads to HTTPS, the company announced on Wednesday. If you flip this option on, the browser will also show a full-page warning when you try to load up a site that doesn’t support HTTPS. The company is also announcing that it’s “re-examining” the lock icon in the URL bar and plans to experiment with a change to how that looks.
TechnologyThe Verge

Ring’s end-to-end encryption is rolling out globally

Ring’s end-to-end encryption for video streams is leaving technical preview, is now available to US users, and is currently rolling out globally, the Amazon-owned company announced on Tuesday. The opt-in feature makes it so that your video streams can only be viewed by you on an enrolled iOS or Android device, meaning that Ring can’t access that footage even if it wanted to.
Internet12tomatoes.com

The Internet Can’t Get Over These Flat, Round New Jersey Hotdogs

More than likely, you’ve enjoyed a good hot dog in your life and they may even be a regular part of your diet. It’s time for you to step beyond hot dogs, however, thanks to what one New Jersey butcher shop is doing. They are reinventing the wheel as far as hot dogs are concerned, by creating flat, round hotdogs. They are doing well and the Internet seems to be in love with them.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

TVA TemPad review: who needs TikTok when you can control time and space?

As time goes on, mobile devices have grown ever more powerful in their function: what were once simple communication devices or multimedia players have turned into tiny pocket-sized supercomputers that are jam-packed with features. And nothing exemplifies this trend more than the TVA TemPad, which packs in temporal tracking and manipulation abilities that give the most ordinary of owners powers that surpass even the mightiest of heroes.
TechnologyThe Verge

Firefox says its revamped SmartBlock won’t break Facebook login buttons anymore

Firefox 90 introduces the next version of SmartBlock, the browser’s tracker blocking mechanism built into its private browsing and strict modes, which now has improvements designed to prevent buttons that let you log into websites using your Facebook account from breaking, Mozilla announced on Tuesday. SmartBlock was first introduced with...
Video GamesGamespot

You Can't Make A Battle Royale In Battlefield 2042's Portal, At Least At Launch

With the reveal of Battlefield 2042's Portal mode, which allows you to build custom game modes in the upcoming shooter, there's a natural question that comes to mind: Can you create a battle royale mode? It's a reasonable question given that 2042 lacks such a mode but is providing an impressive slate of tools for players to create their own fun in Portal. However, at least at launch, the necessary levers won't be in place to facilitate such a creation.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Mobvoi AI Recorder converts audio to text you can edit and share for an easier workflow

Simplify your workflow with the Mobvoi AI Recorder. Its AI-powered transcription technology converts speech into editable and shareable text. Even better, the dual-mic noise cancellation and advanced AGC algorithm significantly reduce ambient noises. What’s more, you get high-speed data transfer via Wi-Fi. That way, you can send your recordings right from the device to your smartphone. You can even transfer a 1-hour recording in as little as a minute. And you’ll love getting accurate, automated transcriptions for meetings. It even breaks a long speech up into paragraphs. Even better, the Neural Machine Translation feature also generates a transcript summary and extracts keywords. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery provides up to 10 hours of use and can live on standby for up to 40 days. Finally, the large storage capacity and portable size make this AI recorder a handy work gadget.
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Cell PhonesNorwalk Hour

8 apps that put your cell phone at risk and that you should uninstall as soon as possible

Google has an analysis system to check that there are no harmful viruses in the applications before they are available on Google Play, but there are times that, among the millions that they review, some with harmful programs go unnoticed. So far 8 applications have been identified that contain the Joker malware. This works to steal information from the devices and there are users who have alerted that they received messages requesting a payment.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.

