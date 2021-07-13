You can’t make fun of Gogo’s airline internet anymore — because it changed the name

Simplify your workflow with the Mobvoi AI Recorder. Its AI-powered transcription technology converts speech into editable and shareable text. Even better, the dual-mic noise cancellation and advanced AGC algorithm significantly reduce ambient noises. What’s more, you get high-speed data transfer via Wi-Fi. That way, you can send your recordings right from the device to your smartphone. You can even transfer a 1-hour recording in as little as a minute. And you’ll love getting accurate, automated transcriptions for meetings. It even breaks a long speech up into paragraphs. Even better, the Neural Machine Translation feature also generates a transcript summary and extracts keywords. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery provides up to 10 hours of use and can live on standby for up to 40 days. Finally, the large storage capacity and portable size make this AI recorder a handy work gadget.