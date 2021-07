In the world of cloud-based file storage mediums, Google Drive is hailed as one of the most popular options. Yet, there are many reasons why you may want to keep your options open and look for Google Drive Alternatives. It could be that you have hit that 15 GB cap after which you just don’t want to pay Google or maybe you are extra concerned about the security and don’t want Google to snoop into whatever it is that you are storing. Although Google is vigilant with your security, still.