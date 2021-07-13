Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Hassan raises record $3.25M in second quarter

By Julia Manchester
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow6Ma_0avgABlj00
© Greg Nash

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan 's (D) reelection campaign said she raised a record $3.25 million in the second quarter of the year, coming into July with $6.5 million on hand.

Hassan's campaign told WMUR in Manchester, N.H., that Hassan's haul and her cash-on-hand total were both records for any Senate candidate running in the Granite State's history.

The incumbent senator's second-quarter haul brings her fundraising total to $11.7 million. Ninety-two percent of all campaign donations in the quarter were less than $100.

Hassan's latest fundraising record follows her first-quarter fundraising record of a $2.9 million haul and $4.4 million in cash-on-hand.

New Hampshire's Senate race is slated to be one of the most competitive races next year. Republicans and Democrats each hold 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as "likely Democratic."

Senate Republican leaders have pushed New Hampshire Sen. Chris Sununu (R) to launch a challenge against Hassan, but the governor has yet to make a decision. Sununu told WMUR last week he likely will not make a decision until the fall or winter of 2021.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Republican#Republicans#Democrats#The Cook Political Report#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Warner backing 'small carve-out' on filibuster for voting rights

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Sunday that he would back a “small carve-out” on the filibuster for voting rights legislation. “I don’t want the Senate to become like the House, but I do believe when it comes to voting rights, when it comes to that basic right to exercise and participate in democracy, I get very worried what's happening in some of these states where they are actually penalizing, saying if you give somebody water waiting in line to vote, or in states like Texas where they are seeing a local government can overcome the results of a local election, that is not democracy,” Warner told host Martha MacCallum on “Fox News Sunday.”
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Grassley pressured to run as Democrats set sights on Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is under increasing pressure to run for reelection as Democrats look to turn around their recent struggles in Iowa next year. Republicans have publicly and privately encouraged the 87-year-old Grassley to mount one more campaign, seeing his candidacy as a sure-fire way to lock down the Iowa Senate seat. The party is also eager to avoid another retirement after five of its incumbent senators announced that they will not run for reelection in 2022.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Scott: 'There is hope' for police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the lead Republican negotiator on police reform, said on Sunday that “there is hope for the bill,” as the end of July nears and lawmakers prepare to leave Washington, D.C. for the August recess. “I think there is hope for the bill, without any question. We...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Commerce secretary: We're 'very close' to passing bipartisan infrastructure bill

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Sunday said that passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is "very close." "We're in the final strokes. We're in the final days. We're optimistic. We are all engaging daily multiple times a day with members of the Senate, and we're feeling really good about it," Raimondo, who formerly served as governor of Rhode Island, said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Pathway to citizenship in reconciliation package 'remains to be seen'

President Biden on Sunday said it “remains to be seen” if a pathway to citizenship will be included in the Democrats’ forthcoming reconciliation package. Biden, upon arriving back at the White House over the weekend, answered a question about whether a pathway to citizenship needs to be in the reconciliation bill, telling reporters that “there needs to be a pathway for citizenship; whether it can be in immigration remains to be seen,” according to a pool report.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci 'heartened' to see top Republicans encouraging vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci , President Biden ’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that he was “heartened” to see a number of top Republican officials encouraging vaccinations. Fauci, during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” singled out House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sunday shows - Jan. 6 investigation dominates

The congressional panel investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 dominated the political talk shows on Sunday morning. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signaled that she plans to appoint GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) to the select committee investigating the attack, saying “you could say that’s the direction I would be going.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Huckabee Sanders writes op-ed on why she got vaccinated

Former White House press secretary and Republican Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in an op-ed that she has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and urged others to do the same. "Like many of you, I have had a lot of misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Six months in, two challenges could define Biden's presidency

Six months into his first term, President Biden is finding himself faced with two major domestic challenges: getting both parts of his infrastructure plan passed and handling the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the president can succeed in handling these crises individually and collectively will determine whether Democrats can...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 'far more challenging'

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) announced on Facebook Sunday evening that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19 for the second time, calling it "far more challenging." “I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy,” he wrote, referring to a conspiracy that the virus was engineered to be a biological weapon.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Authoritarianism: It can definitely happen here

How serious is the threat of authoritarianism in the United States today? A new book by two Washington Post reporters reveals that shortly before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last January, Gen. Mark Milley , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned aides that the U.S. was facing a “Reichstag moment.” Milley was referring to the crisis in Germany in February 1933, one month after Adolph Hitler took power, when the German parliament was set on fire. Hitler and the Nazi Party used the opportunity to declare a national emergency, suspend Germany’s democratic constitution and ban opposition parties. Germany descended into fascist dictatorship for the next 12 years.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

To break the corporate tax logjam, tax overinflated CEO pay

Key players in the Capitol Hill budget debate are deadlocking over the U.S. corporate tax rate. Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to push that rate up from the current 21 percent to 35 percent, the corporate tax rate before the 2017 Republican tax cuts. President Biden has proposed hiking the current rate to 28 percent. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has set his sweet spot at 25 percent.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Not too long ago, The New York Times floated the idea of a Donald Trump -Ron DeSantis presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to sow division among Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the profile or national experience to challenge Trump. Plus, he must burn over a year running for reelection.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans focus tax hike opposition on capital gains change

Republicans waging war against President Biden 's proposed tax increases are increasingly focusing their opposition on one floated change to capital gains. Biden has called for taxing capital gains at death as a way to raise taxes on the wealthy and help pay for his social spending proposals. GOP lawmakers, along with business groups and conservative organizations, argue such a move would hurt family-owned businesses and farms.

Comments / 1

Community Policy