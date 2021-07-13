Cancel
Rob Manfred: MLB likely to do away with 7-inning doubleheaders, runner-on-second rule

By Jordan Cohn
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic is inching closer and closer toward its eventual end, and modifications made to the game of baseball and its rules due to the pandemic may be going away with it. On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America that two rules implemented in the 2020 season are not likely to stay in the rulebook for the long-term.

