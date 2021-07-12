Cancel
Psychiatrists Harnessing Lived Experiences: a Risky Business?

By Simona Karbouniaris, MsC
Psychiatric Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany mental health professionals have also used mental health services. What role should their personal experience play in their clinical practice—if any?. A substantial proportion of mental health professionals (45-75%) have personal experience with mental health services.1 There is some evidence that those who have used mental health services may be more attracted to work in this field.2.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Mental HealthFingerLakes1

Top qualities of a competent psychiatrist

A good psychiatrist is not just the one who has gone to school, finished their residency, and earned their M.D to prevent, diagnose, and treat mental, behavioral, and emotional problems in patients. They don’t just have abilities and skills to prescribe medications, provide psychological treatments, and conduct specialized procedures to treat mentally disturbed people. The qualities of a good psychiatrist Louisville ky go well beyond their educational background.
Treating Psychiatric Combat Casualties

Treating Psychiatric Combat Casualties

A working model for eliminating stigma and transforming mental healthcare within the military. Each moment of combat imposes a strain so great that men will break down in direct relation to the intensity and duration of their exposure. Thus, psychiatric casualties are as inevitable as gunshot and shrapnel wounds in warfare.
PharmaceuticalsKevinMD.com

Psychiatrists can be valuable vaccine educators

When watching the news or reading articles about COVID-19, the physicians who contribute are often in internal medicine, epidemiology, emergency medicine, etc. You do not typically see psychiatrists contributing to discussions on the virus itself but more about the mental health ramifications of COVID-19. Psychiatrists are also not often considered...
Reentry Anxiety

Reentry Anxiety

Why does the prospect of getting back to normal after the pandemic disturb some patients? And what can be done to overcome these fears?. The last week of June 2021 was a momentous one. After the cancellation of last year’s residency graduation, I was tasked with planning an event to...
KidsHometownLife.com

Columnist: Check in on your child's mental health and wellbeing

I've always enjoyed Michigan summers and the opportunities they bring for children to get outdoors, to explore and to play. Following a year and a half of COVID-19 concerns, summer is a welcome opportunity for children to get back to the sports and activities they love. Unfortunately, for many youths...
Ohio StateMarietta Times

Study: Mental health worsened in pandemic

A study led by researchers at Ohio State University showed adolescent males had worsened mental health during the pandemic. “It made my whole life weird,” said one participant in response to a question about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted them. In the study, recently published in the Journal of Adolescent...
Taking on Mental Health Challenges Post-Pandemic

Taking on Mental Health Challenges Post-Pandemic

Companies are recognizing the role they can play in their employees' mental health and its direct impact on performance, productivity, and longevity. — This article wasfirst published July 27, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Until relatively recently, companies that focused meaningfully on their employees’ mental...
Mental HealthMedPage Today

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Mental health disorders were associated with an increased risk of COVID-19-related mortality, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 16 studies from seven countries. Results from these population-based cohort studies -- from the U.S., South Korea, Israel, and four European countries -- found that patients with mental health disorders...
Charitiesspectrumnews1.com

Former Fiserv CEO donates $20 million to boost mental health care to kids, teens

MILWAUKEE — Four years after losing his brother to suicide, former Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki helped to put the future of mental health care for Wisconsin kids and teenagers into the spotlight Monday as Children's Wisconsin and The Yabuki Family Foundation announced a $20 million donation to expand integrated mental health care to all Children's facilities in Wisconsin.
Managing Mental Health at Home

Managing Mental Health at Home

Your mental health should always be a priority, but it is easy to put yourself and your mental health on the back burner in a fast-paced world full of responsibilities and stress. And while you might not have the time to run off and enjoy a meditation retreat this week, there are some ways you can improve your mental health at home.
COVID-19 changes therapy for mental health patients

COVID-19 changes therapy for mental health patients

Imagine a tripod, says Kimble Richardson, manager of business development and referrals for Community Health Network’s Behavioral Health Services. The tripod legs are mental health, physical health, and spiritual health. Mental health is an important component of overall health, and since March 2020 almost everyone has struggled with mental health in some way, whether because of OVID-19 or because of racial and civil unrest.
Mental Healthweareteachers.com

A School Psychologist’s 10 Steps for Building a School-Based Mental Health Program

We need school-based mental health services now more than ever. The statistics for depression and anxiety are concerning—significant increases for all age levels. As a school psychologist who has recently developed a school-based mental health program in New Jersey, I’d like to share the key moves you can make to reach more students with vital support. Developing a sustainable, effective program is doable, I promise! The ten recommendations that follow will help you every step of the way.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Meeting the growing need for mental health professionals

Thanks in part to COVID-19, the demand for both mental health and addiction treatment has increased significantly, according to the National Council for Mental Well-being. Fifty-two percent of behavioral health organizations have seen an uptick in the need for services. Almost half of all Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American and LGBTQ+ individuals reported increased mental health challenges in the last year, but not many of them received treatment. The Council also cited a diminishing capacity for care because of the pandemic and that 54% of treatment facilities have had to close programs.
Behavioral Health: Improving Rural and Urban Access

Behavioral Health: Improving Rural and Urban Access

In order to treat the 47.6 million individuals experiencing mental illness each year, health systems must first identify one of the key factors contributing to this growing issue – location.1 Rural and urban communities experience unique challenges that often create substantial obstacles for health systems to provide, and community members to receive, proper behavioral health treatment.
Repairing mental health damage

Repairing mental health damage

It seems more and more studies are confirming what we already knew regarding the toll taken on our collective mental wellbeing during the pandemic. An Ohio State University study of adolescent males showed worsened mental health between March and June 2020, including 32% reporting worsened mood, 33% increased anxiety, 25% increased thoughts of suicide, 25% reported used of substances and 75% reporting one mental or behavioral health symptom in the last 30 days (before June 2020.) One school district in Ohio reported 84 students hospitalized due to mental health issues during the pandemic, according to an Ohio Capital Journal report. Though that particular study focused on males, other studies have shown the pandemic having a negative impact on females as well. The OSU study included 8% who were Black, while also noting 3/4 of those surveyed lived in households with an income of more than $50,000. In other words, mental health issues know no sex, race, age or social status. Mental health concerns affect everyone.

