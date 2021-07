It is one of those comments that, if you didn't know the pure and honest nature of Giannis by listening to much of what he said, you would take as a dig. If I was a Golden State or longtime Miami fan, or Cleveland or any one of those 'super team' championships, I might have taken it as a dig. Heck, as having the Milwaukee Bucks as my main and only favorite team, I kind of took it as a dig. But in a world now filling with men like Giannis, like Monty Williams, like others who are earnest, I quickly see it was not.