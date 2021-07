Thanks to the magic of the Google mapping car we can see just how much Tyler has changed throughout the last 13 years. Now I'm not a life long Tylerite, but I've been here long enough to know that Tyler is growing and realize there is no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. In my 24 years of being a transplant from the DFW metroplex, Tyler has been my home and wow has this town changed! I know this is going to make me sound old, like when you hear you parents talk about when this tract of land used to be just trees or this use to be a dirt road and now its three lanes! Well, I won't be taking you back to dirt roads, but seeing buildings where trees once lived I'll do.