Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Watermelons (FAO)

Production Forecasts for 2021/22 Lowered for Egypt and the United States, Raised for Australia and Brazil. Global rice production in 2021/22 is forecast at a record 506.0 million tons (milled basis), down 0.6 million tons from the previous forecast but 1.1 million tons larger than a year earlier. Egypt accounts for the bulk of this month’s downward revision in global rice production, with production projections also lowered for EU and the United States. These reductions were not fully offset by upward crop revisions for Australia and Brazil. On an annual basis, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Burma, Cambodia, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Taiwan, Thailand, and Uruguay account for the bulk of the projected production increase in 2021/22, with China and Thailand showing the largest year-to-year production increases.
