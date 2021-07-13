Cancel
Janesville, WI

Deloris Ruth Write

Janesville Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Deloris Ruth Write, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at home. She was born in Cook, Minnesota on October 26, 1936; the daughter of Clement and Lillian (Lewis) Eddy. Deloris married Lloyd L. Write in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the Church of the Nazarene on February 4, 1956; and they were blessed with five children: Keith Rhonda, Lisa, Kent and Renee. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together, before Lloyd's passing on April 6, 2009. The Write family have been faithful members of the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene for many years. Deloris worked as a Telephone Operator starting with Wisconsin Bell in 1954 and finally with Ameritech, retiring in 1989. Deloris always looked forward to the Brewer and Packer seasons, she also liked to do stamping, gardening, canning and helping at her church. Deloris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be dearly missed.

