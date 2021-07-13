Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, WI

Sherrie E. (Kane) Duoss

Janesville Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 1960 - July 11, 2021. Milton, WI - At her home, July 11th, 2021, Sherrie Elaine Duoss passed on to her Lord and Savior's promise of eternal life. (John 14) She was born on May 28, 1960, the daughter of Dave Kane Sr. and Betty (Ruosch) Bingham. Graduating from Milton High school in 1978, Sherrie went on to earn her associate degree in Administration from Blackhawk Community College in the early 1980's. She began her career with Yahr Orthodontics and later Pelsue Orthodontics. After 35 years as the Financial Office Manager and battling breast cancer, Sherrie retired. Many future plans were being made, but the return of her cancer prevailed. After the hard fought battle, Metastatic Breast Cancer finally took her life. During it all, she always reminded us to Live life, Laugh loudly and Love limitlessly. Lots!

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
Person
Dave Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Milton High School#Administration#Yahr Orthodontics#Pelsue Orthodontics#Hope Lutheran Church#Christian#Church#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy