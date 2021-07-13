Sherrie E. (Kane) Duoss

May 28, 1960 - July 11, 2021. Milton, WI - At her home, July 11th, 2021, Sherrie Elaine Duoss passed on to her Lord and Savior's promise of eternal life. (John 14) She was born on May 28, 1960, the daughter of Dave Kane Sr. and Betty (Ruosch) Bingham. Graduating from Milton High school in 1978, Sherrie went on to earn her associate degree in Administration from Blackhawk Community College in the early 1980's. She began her career with Yahr Orthodontics and later Pelsue Orthodontics. After 35 years as the Financial Office Manager and battling breast cancer, Sherrie retired. Many future plans were being made, but the return of her cancer prevailed. After the hard fought battle, Metastatic Breast Cancer finally took her life. During it all, she always reminded us to Live life, Laugh loudly and Love limitlessly. Lots!