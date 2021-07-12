22 Coffee Shops Loved by Locals Around the Tyler Area

There is so much delicious food that is available here in Tyler and all over East Texas. I always love trying new restaurants so I am often looking at the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, and Recommendations page online for suggestions on where to go. It seems like best barbecue, taco, and Cajun food recommendations are made all the time, but what about pizza? There are so many different kinds of pizza so I wanted to know what the locals say about where to go for the best pizza and here were the results.