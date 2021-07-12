22 Coffee Shops Loved by Locals Around the Tyler Area

Keep Tyler Beautiful would like Tyler residents to help beautify community parks through restoration projects during Park Service Day on Saturday, September 18. If you are interested in assisting with this project, volunteers are asked to arrive between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registration at Woldert Park. The projects will include litter cleanups, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables, restoring flowerbeds and other various activities. During registration, you will be able to select the park location and project you would like to assist with. Park locations include Woldert Park, Glass Park, Glass Recreation Center, Fun Forest Park, Pollard Park and Gassaway Park.
