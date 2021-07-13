Evansville, WI - Leo George Sendelbach age 89 passed away Sunday March 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital Madison. He was was born on February 26, 1931 in Arcadia WI. the son of George and Margaret (Schmidt) Sendelbach. He served in the United States Air Force from June 4, 1949 to December 8, 1952 . Leo married Kathryn Doyle on August 20, 1960 at St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville and she preceded him in death on January 27, 2004. Leo worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol from March 25, 1958 to January 3, 1989 before retiring. After retirement he worked for Ringhand Brothers Bus Company as a driver for seventeen years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Evansville and attended church every week. He had a strong faith which he shared with his family. He enjoyed driving thru the park, visiting with people and going out to eat. Leo truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them participate in sports and getting high five's from them. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his six boys: Pete (Chris), Mark (Karla), Joe (Holly), Mike (Heide), Tim (Angela), Greg (Mandy), sixteen grandchildren: Miranda Sendelbach, Justin (Kim) Sendelbach, Kari (John) Leuzinger, Ashley (Dan) Johnson, Storm (Anna Bisch) Sendelbach, Haley Sendelbach, Emily (Colin) Sendelbach, Dalton Sendelbach, Bret Sendelbach, Skyler Sendelbach, Sawyer Sendelbach, Jolee Sendelbach, Breana Sendelbach, Jax Sendelbach, Jesse Sendelbach, Kate Sendelbach, Audrina Sendelbach. eight great grandchildren: Makyiah, Kennedy, Brynn, Krew, Brody, Emme, Chevy, Ryatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathryn, granddaughter Nikki, sister Joan, brother David.