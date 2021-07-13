Cancel
Hyatt & American Airlines offering fast tracks to elite status

By Nick Reyes
World of Hyatt and American Airlines are out with elite fast track opportunities for elite members of both programs. Unfortunately, this isn’t as generous as the late 2019 offer for Hyatt Globalists to get American Airlines Executive Platinum status with no requirements — this time around the highest you can reach is Platinum Pro and benefits won’t begin until you achieve enough qualifying activity. This could be useful for some, but won’t be exciting for those who weren’t already planning to fly American in the coming months.

