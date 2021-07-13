Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: Last Chance For Preorder Bonuses And Release Day Delivery
The Nintendo Switch is about to have a new Legend of Zelda game on it, though it's a familiar one for fans of the franchise: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases this Friday, July 16, on Switch. An enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, Skyward Sword HD is still available to preorder, and there are some neat retailer-exclusive bonuses for doing so. If you're going to preorder, you don't want to wait--right now, you can still order a physical copy and have it by release day, but only if you order soon. If you're willing to wait a few days in exchange for a discount, Daily Steals has Skyward Sword HD on sale for $10 off with free shipping, but it doesn't ship until release day.www.gamespot.com
