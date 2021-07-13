Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
For the most part, the 2021 Emmy Nominations kept things pretty close to expectations this year. The Television Academy welcomed new favorites like WandaVision, Bridgerton, Hacks, and The Flight Attendant while continuing to lavish praise on established players like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, and, of course, the beloved Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. But like every year, the Academy always makes a few choices that both rankle fans and leave even the keenest awards prognosticators scratching their heads. Here, this year’s biggest snubs and surprises.www.wmagazine.com
