Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

wmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most part, the 2021 Emmy Nominations kept things pretty close to expectations this year. The Television Academy welcomed new favorites like WandaVision, Bridgerton, Hacks, and The Flight Attendant while continuing to lavish praise on established players like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, and, of course, the beloved Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method. But like every year, the Academy always makes a few choices that both rankle fans and leave even the keenest awards prognosticators scratching their heads. Here, this year’s biggest snubs and surprises.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Marielle Heller
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Academy#Golden Globes#Wandavision#Bridgerton#Pose Mother#Hbo#Dogecoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosRefinery29

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here

After more than a year spent inside, our relationship with television has changed drastically. For many of us, streaming services became a way to reconnect with the world during the pandemic. TV gave us something else to talk about and to think about when things felt dark — or, depending on the show, made things feel even darker.
Moviesarcamax.com

Wait, 'Hamilton' is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Snubbed in Emmy Award Nominations

Disney and Lucasfilm recently made a surprising push for Mandalorian actress Gina Carano to be nominated for an Emmy Award despite the fact that she was fired from the Star Wars franchise in February 2021. Former Muay Thai champion and women’s MMA fighter Carano, who portrayed New Republic Marshal Cara...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmy Noms: ‘Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Master of None’ Snubbed; ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘The Boys’ Surprise

Despite critical accolades and prognosticators expecting The Good Lord Bird and Girls5eva, executive produced by Emmys favorite Tina Fey, to score multiple nominations on Tuesday morning, the Showtime and Peacock series only earned one nomination each and were left out of the major limited and comedy series categories, respectively. In...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘I May Destroy You’ Earns Nine Emmy Nominations After Golden Globes Snub

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” is on quite a roll: after picking up two BAFTA Awards and a Peabody, the HBO limited series is now officially in the running for Emmys, winning nine nominations Tuesday. The series was nominated in the limited or anthology race, and Coel scored in the lead limited series/TV movie actress race.  These mark creator and star Coel’s first-ever Emmy nominations. Meanwhile, Paapa Essiedu was nominated in the supporting actor, limited category. Other nominations included outstanding casting, limited series; outstanding directing, limited series and outstanding writing, limited series. The 12-episode series launched on the premium cabler in June...
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The Crown leads Emmy nominations

The Crown is leading the way in this year’s Emmy nominations, as well as Disney’s The Mandalorian, which both received 24 nominations each. Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin’s performances as the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana have all been recognised. The hit Netflix series is also up for best drama series, joined by The Mandalorian.
TV & VideosIGN

Emmy Nominations 2021 Announced

The nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been unveiled, with The Mandalorian and The Crown leading the pack with 24 nominations apiece. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones joined Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on July 13. The Mandalorian and The Crown landed the most nominations, receiving 24 each, with Marvel's WandaVision following closely behind on 23 nominations.
MoviesA.V. Club

Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.
MoviesComicBook

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination for Don Cheadle

James Rhodes may have only appeared in a single scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Don Cheadle's role in the hit Disney+ show was still enough for an Emmy nomination. Tuesday afternoon, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled its nominations for the 73rd Academy Awards. Cheadle's Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nomination was the lone "above the fold" nomination for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with series leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan missing out on a leading actor nomination.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Snubbed by Emmys Yet Again

Lucifer fans got a mix of good and bad news when the Television Academy announced the Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The Netflix drama, which aired its fifth season during this eligibility period, received its first nomination. However, it was not for any of the show's acting performances, including the one by lead actor Tom Ellis.
TV & VideosDeadline

Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian both scored 24 Emmy nominations to lead all programs as the 2021 honorees were announced this morning. The latter streamer’s WandaVision was a close third with 23 noms, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored 20.
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Michaela Coel Joins ‘Black Panther 2,’ Bassam Tariq to Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Michaela Coel may destroy Black Panther: In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death, the details of the Black Panther sequel are anyone’s guess, but we do have an update on some of the Marvel movie’s cast. Variety reports that I May Destroy You breakout Michaela Coel has joined the ensemble of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role. Could she be a villain? An ally to or member of T’Challa’s family? Who knows. But we do also now know, courtesy of two different Collider interviews, that Angela Bassett and Winston Duke are confirmed to be reprising their respective roles as Queen Ramonda and M’Baku. The movie is now filming and will release on July 8, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy