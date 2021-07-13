Hatebreed replacing In Flames on Megadeth/Lamb of God co-headlining tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American "Metal Tour of the Year", originally scheduled for 2020, is now set to start this August. Trivium and In Flames have been onboard as support from the initial announcement, but In Flames have now dropped off the tour. "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join the Metal Tour of The Year," they write. "We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make. Thank you for understanding and your support as we all get through this unprecedented time. We have a lot of things in the works for 2022 - more on that shortly. Stay safe & we’ll see you on the road again soon!"