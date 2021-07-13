Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hatebreed replacing In Flames on Megadeth/Lamb of God co-headlining tour

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American "Metal Tour of the Year", originally scheduled for 2020, is now set to start this August. Trivium and In Flames have been onboard as support from the initial announcement, but In Flames have now dropped off the tour. "In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make the difficult decision to not join the Metal Tour of The Year," they write. "We were looking forward to playing for you all and this was an unbelievably hard choice to make. Thank you for understanding and your support as we all get through this unprecedented time. We have a lot of things in the works for 2022 - more on that shortly. Stay safe & we’ll see you on the road again soon!"

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White River Amphitheatre#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Megadeth Lamb Of God#North American#Trivium#The Metal Tour Of#Furnace Fest#Megadeth Lamb Of#Nv Reno Events Center#Concord#Wa#Il Hollywood#Va Blue Ridge Festival#Ny Northwell Health#Jones Beach Theater#Ma Leader Bank Pavilion#Mi Dte Energy Music#Ar Walmart#Mi Soaring Eagle#Qc Place Bell Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicwirx.com

In Flames drops off Metal Tour of the Year; Hatebreed joins the bill

In Flames is no longer taking part in the Metal Tour of the Year. On Tuesday, the Swedish metallers announced that they’re dropping off the stacked bill, which also includes Megadeth, Lamb of God and Trivium, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We were looking forward to playing for you...
MusicantiMUSIC

Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Gojira have announced that they have added six addition dates to their fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry. The trek will now include the newly announced stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7).
Musicwfav951.com

Motionless In White Announce September Headlining Tour

Motionless in White will be hitting the road on a headlining tour in September. They will be joined by special guests Light the Torch, Silent Planet and Dying Wish. The tour kicks off on Sept. 7th in Sauget, IL. and wraps on Sept. 25th in Atlanta, GA. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 16th) at 10 a.m. local time at motionlessinwhite.net.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iron & Wine announces solo acoustic tour with Squirrel Flower

Iron & Wine released the bare-bones, lo-fi "lost" album , which predates his 2002 debut The Creek Drank the Cradle, back in May, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. It'll be a "back-to-basics" solo acoustic tour of intimate venues in the Northeast and Midwest, and Squirrel Flower, who released her second album, Planet(i) (order on blood orange vinyl), in June, joins him as support.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The English Beat & The Fixx touring together this fall

The Fixx are joining up with fellow early-'80s vets The English Beat for a fall tour. Dates kick off October 18 in Dallas and include stops in Austin, Orlando, Nashville, NYC, Tarrytown, Kent, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Denver, Phoenix, and more. All dates are listed below. The NYC show happens...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Foxing share ‘Draw Down The Moon’ title track & video starring André De Shields

Foxing have shared the title track off their highly anticipated fourth album Draw Down The Moon, which comes out 8/6 via the band's own Grand Paradise label/Hopeless Records (pre-order). Its a seamless fusion of their electronic art pop side and their cathartic post-hardcore side, and it comes with a genuinely epic video, starring award-winning actor André De Shields and using the set from the recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields. Watch below.
Musicwirx.com

Volbeat announces fall headlining tour

Volbeat has announced their first headlining shows in nearly two years. Kicking off September 24, the eight-date trek includes stops in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Pasa Robles and Oakland, CA, and San Antonio and Lubbock, TX. The Hu, Twin Temple and Municipal Waste will be the openers on select dates. Dates are scheduled through October 10. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time at Volbeat’s website.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Pi’erre Bourne Announces First US “The Life Of Pi’erre 5” Headline Tour

Grammy Award winning producer/super rapper, Pi’erre Bourne announces his highly anticipated US headline “The Life Of Pi’erre 5” Summer tour. Pi’erre is set to kick off his long-awaited string of dates in Miami next week at Rolling Loud before making stops in Houston and Los Angeles and wrapping up in Chicago at the Lyrical Lemonade Festival. While most of the shows are already sold-out, tickets for the remaining “The Life Of Pi’erre 5 Tour” dates are on-sale now and can be purchased HERE. See full list of tour dates below.
Rock Musicbleedingcool.com

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Soon To Kick Off 2021 North American Tour

Metal superbands Megadeth and Lamb of God will finally be touring North America starting next month! Joining them will be Hatebreed, who will be replacing In Flames, who will be missing out due to visa issues, as well as Trivium. This tour marks Megadeth's first tour since prior to 2017.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Trey Anastasio Band announce fall tour (2 nights at Radio City Music Hall)

The Trey Anastasio Band will be on tour this fall, beginning September 17 in Portland, ME and continuing on to Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, DC before wrapping up in NYC with two nights at Radio City Music Hall on October 2 & 3. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Trey's 2020 Burn it Down live album, below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

William Basinski touring this fall, performing ‘Disintegration Loops’ in NYC on 9/11

Composer and tape loop artist William Basinski will be on tour this fall, including appearances at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, Miami's III Points and Hudson, NY's Basilica Soundscape, and headlining shows in Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Iowa City, Chicago, Memphis and more. Midwest shows are with Faten Kanaan and all dates are listed below.
Musicgratefulweb.com

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings Announce Headline Tour

Shortly after announcing their much-anticipated sophomore album The Incredible Heat Machine, out October 15th (Mama Bird Recording Co.), TK & The Holy Know-Nothings are now sharing the dates for their headlining tour alongside a new music video for the album’s first single “Serenity Prayer”. The celebrated Portland band will take their *half-facetiously* self-described “psychedelic doom boogie” to venues throughout the US, starting September 15th at Schubas in Chicago and including a stop at AmericanaFest, Borderland Music Festival and an Indianapolis affair with Deer Tick and Cedric Burnside. After that, they head out on the road with JJ Grey & Mofro. For a full list of dates and to buy tickets, go HERE. Pre-order The Incredible Heat Machine HERE.
Musicrock947.com

Phoebe Bridgers announces US headlining tour dates

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a U.S. tour for this fall. The headlining outing is set to kick off September 3 in St. Louis, and will wrap up in Washington, D.C. on October 26. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 16, at noon local time through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is open now through Wednesday, July 14, at noon ET.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

New Pornographers playing ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ on tour (w/ Bejar & Neko!)

The New Pornographers' fantastic debut album, Mass Romantic, is getting a 21st anniversary special edition on December 10 via Matador. The repress of the album, on red vinyl, comes with a 7" single of "Letter from an Occupant" featuring b-sides “The End of Medicine” and “When I Was a Baby." You can pre-order the Mass Romantic reissue here, and watch a newly remastered video for "Letter from an Occupant" below.
Rock Music940wfaw.com

Korn Announces Summer 2021 Touring Replacement For Bassist Fieldy

Korn has announced the replacement for their bassist Fieldy on their upcoming Summer 2021 tour dates. The band has announced that Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto “Ra” Diaz will fill in. They said in a statement, “We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about @Fieldykorn. While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend @Ra_Diaz from @SuicidalTendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties.”
MusicPunknews.org

Retirement Party and Dogleg announce co-headlining tour

Retirement Party and Dogleg have announced American co-headlining tour dates for this fall. Retirement Party will also be touring with Diet Cig this October and last released Runaway Dog in 2020. Dogleg will also be touring with Free Throw this fall and last released Melee in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Bright Eyes add new NYC show w/ Lucy Dacus to tour

Bright Eyes embark on their first tour since 2011 (which was rescheduled from 2020 due to COVID) later this month, and they've just added a new NYC date. It happens on August 1 at Terminal 5, and like the rest of the tour, it's with Lucy Dacus. Tickets go on sale Friday 7/16 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting today at 3 PM ET.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Hundred Reasons have announced a headline tour for 2022

Hundred Reasons have announced a headline tour. The band will play nine UK shows in spring 2022, including a night at London's Brixton Academy, with support from Hell Is For Heroes. The details are:. FEBRUARY. 24 Southampton Guildhall. 25 Bristol o2 Academy. 26 Birmingham o2 Institute. MARCH. 3 Leeds o2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy