Suffolk County, NY

ID Released For Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk

The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk motorist on a Long Island roadway.

The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle being driven by an allegedly drunk motorist on a Long Island roadway.

Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified Kevin Higgins, age 69, who police say was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

Decamp was arrested and charged with DWI.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

