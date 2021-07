This morning just before 6 a.m. Eastern Time, a 13-foot adult male great white shark named Breton was detected off the southern tip of New Jersey near Delaware Bay. Weighing in at over 1,400 pounds, Breton was last detected five days ago off the coast of North Carolina and has traveled over 100 miles in the past three days. Last night, just before 11 p.m. ET, a 6-foot-7-inch juvenile great white named Monomoy turned up in the northern reaches of the Gulf of Maine. And not even a half hour earlier, a 9-foot-8-inch sub-adult great white named Cabot was swimming miles off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. These are just three of the roughly 70 sharks currently being tracked via small electronic transmitters by OCEARCH, a research organization that collects and shares real-time data through its popular shark-tracking app.