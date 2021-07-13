Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER AND NORTHWESTERN HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 153 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Felda, or 10 miles north of Immokalee, moving west at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Felda and Keri.alerts.weather.gov
