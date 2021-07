Don't miss your chance to help us raise some much-needed money for the National Brain Tumor Society and brain cancer treatment research. Unlike all our years prior, this year's event is going to a 'virtual' 5K. Sure, things are just about fully-opened and back to normal here in Maine, however when the planning phase for this year's Bob Burns Memorial 5K was in the works, that wasn't the case. And sadly, there just isn't enough time to change the event back to an in-person event for 2021.