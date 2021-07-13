Maine approves law to shift recycling costs to producers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor on Tuesday signed a law touted as the first of its kind in the nation to shift some recycling costs from residents to producers. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal, which would charge companies for the cost of getting rid of non-recyclable packaging materials. Supporters of the proposal said the payments would be used to cover operational costs, pay department fees and fund education and infrastructure projects aimed at reducing future packaging waste.www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0