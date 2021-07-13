Cancel
Where Prothena Corp Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Prothena Corp. The company has an average price target of $59.86 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $39.00.

