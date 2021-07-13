Cancel
Huntersville, NC

Room We Love: A Stunning Bathroom Transformation in Huntersville

By Taylor Bowler
charlottemagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominique DeLaney, owner of Dominique DeLaney Interior Design, worked on every room of her clients’ new build in The Enclave community in Huntersville. The homeowners, who have two middle school-aged boys, wanted a light, coastal-inspired interior. So DeLaney installed wire-brushed white oak flooring and incorporated lots of reclaimed wood, ceiling details, and trim work. “The wife loves white, but with two boys, that’s pretty tough to maintain,” DeLaney says. “We had a running joke: #allwhiteeverything. We needed one space that was unexpected, so we did this dark, moody bathroom in the basement.”

