Cancer

Microwave-induced cancer treatment

nanowerk.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) An international team led by physics researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington has published a paper in the high-impact journal Bioactive Materials ("Aggregation-induced emission luminogens for highly effective microwave dynamic therapy") that describes a breakthrough method of photodynamic therapy (PDT), an emerging cancer treatment. Nil Kanatha...

www.nanowerk.com

