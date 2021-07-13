Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Company of Heroes 3 announced, adds new tactical pause feature

By Derek Strickland
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RTS fans rejoice: Today SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced Company of Heroes 3, a new sequel set in the Mediterranean Theater of World War II with a bunch of new enhancements. With Company of Heroes 3, Relic promises to deliver the "ultimate package of action, tactics and strategy." The chaotic...

www.tweaktown.com

Comments / 0

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

292K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Army#Africa#Deserts#Sega#Relic Entertainment#Company Of Heroes 3#Fully Navy#Pvp Keybinding#British#American#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

It looks like Relic are counting down to a new Company of Heroes game

Relic’s resilient RTS series Company of Heroes looks like it’s getting a new game, or at the very least a new expansion. The developer’s Twitch channel has kicked off a 24-hour countdown, showing off a map centered on Italy, with a large slice of North Africa and Albania on either side. Overnight it has slowly zoomed in on Italy. We’re probably a few hours away from Company of Heroes 3, set in Italy.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Company Of Heroes 3 Releases In 2022

PC players have often lamented the dwindling options in the once-dominant real-time strategy genre. Well, one of the biggest franchises is coming back next year as the Company of Heroes series gets a third entry. Instead of heading into theatres of war that are often explored when games tackle the WWII era, Company of Heroes 3 is tackling the Mediterrnean as the focus of the conflict. This means players will be swept into entanglements and engagements in African deserts, coastal Italy, and more.
Video GamesCollider

‘Company of Heroes 3’ First Trailers Show Diversions and Destructible Environments in New RTS Game.

A welcome surprise arrives in the announcement of Company of Heroes 3, eight years after the release of the previous installment, Company of Heroes 2. With this new title, Sega and Relic appear to be pulling out all the stops, mixing old and familiar mechanics of the series with some new features. In addition to the cinematic announcement trailer, a gameplay trailer has also been released.
Video GamesIGN

Company of Heroes 3: The First Preview

My U.S. Airborne Company isn't having their best day of the war, as a strafing run from the Luftwaffe forces us out of our strongest position in the middle of the map and a pair of panzers starts to roll right up our right flank. We've been sent here from Company of Heroes 3's dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop these attacks from above that keep plaguing us in every mission, but allow us to drop behind enemy lines or resupply by air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this dust-up in Southern Italy shows off a spectacular, layered warscape where small decisions made at the unit level can echo all the way up to a grand, strategic theater.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Company of Heroes 3 System Requirements

Company of Heroes 3 will take advantage of Relic's Essence Engine 5, which it's also using to develop Age of Empires 4, but here's what we know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Pre-Alpha Preview Demo. Min PC Spec:. Intel i5 4 core processor, 8th Generation. 8GB...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Relic Entertainment may be teasing new Company of Heroes title or DLC

Game company Relic Entertainment, the makers of Company of Heroes, recently posted a teaser video on a streaming website. The new teaser video is currently counting down to less than four hours before anything new is revealed. It seems to be related to WWII and it could be a new Company of Heroes game or maybe downloadable content. It expires today at 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It occasionally shows some small clips of Italy during WW2.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Ubisoft announces new playable hero and free weekend of For Honor

Yesterday, Ubisoft announced that Year 5 Season 2 of For Honor will release on July 22, adding a new playable Hero to the game: the Kyoshin. The Kyoshin are mystical Samurai wielding a concealed blade, whose elegance and prowess will leave everyone in awe on the battlefield. Joining the Samurai...
Video GamesTechSpot

Relic announces Company of Heroes 3, taking the WWII RTS to battlefields of Italy and North Africa

What just happened? Relic Entertainment has announced the third installment in the long-running Company of Heroes franchise. The latest entry in the classic RTS series aims to take players across massive battles in the Mediterranean theater with a dynamic campaign featuring American, British and German forces, next-gen destructible environments brought on by air, ground and naval armies, and new gameplay elements like breaching infantry and tactical pauses. CoH 3 is currently in development, with a developer preview out now on Steam and an official release expected sometime next year.
Video GamesPC Perspective

Company Of Heroes 3 Adds A Total War-like Map To The Series

If you are a fan of the Total War series of games; that mix of turn based management on a large map interspersed with RTS battles then the new Company Of Heroes 3 might just be your cup of tea. Now that both franchises have been scooped up by Sega, the executive producer at Relic Entertainment, David Littman, had a chance to chat with some of Creative Assembly’s developers to see how Total War have pulled that off so well in the past.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Company of Heroes 3 officially announced after eight years of waiting: trailer and news revealed

After a cryptic countdown focusing on the Mediterranean Sea, Relic Entertainment has officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The third installment of his acclaimed action RTS covering WWII will be set in Mediterranean operations, seemingly with a particular focus on North Africa and Italy. In many ways, it’s a return to the style of the original Company of Heroes., but it also includes several proprietary innovations such as the tactical pause and a fully dynamic campaign map.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

We have played Company of Heroes 3, the best new generation strategy in WWII

We are not having our best day of war as a Luftwaffe strafing unit forces us out of our best position in the center of the map and a pair of panzers begin to surround us on our right flank. We were sent here from Company of Heroes 3’s dynamic campaign map to capture an airfield, which would not only stop the air strikes that continue to haunt us on each mission, but will also allow us to outrun enemy lines or resupply through the air. Even in its pre-alpha state, this showdown in southern Italy shows a spectacular war landscape where small decisions made at the unit level can be echoed in the overall strategy of the game.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Path of Exile: Expedition Announced, Adds 19 New Skill and Support Gems

Grinding Gear Games finally unveiled the next big expansion and League coming to Path of Exile – Expedition. It goes live on July 23rd for PC and July 28th for consoles with the “story” focused on the Kalguuran expedition that returns to Wraeclast to unearth relics. Naturally, the player will help in this endeavor, planting explosives and excavating different rewards.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NBA 2K22 announces new gameplay features, MyCareer, neighborhood, more

2K Games has announced a wide array of new features coming to NBA 2K22 in their first Courtside Report, and fans of the series are getting amped over a certain few additions. The annual release of NBA 2K is one that gamers worldwide look forward to, as it’s been highly regarded as the premier NBA sports game for quite some time now. This is largely due to the features 2K implements each year.
Video GamesTouchArcade

New ‘Otherworld Legends’ Update Adds New Playable Viking Hero, a New Daily Activity System, New Skins, and Tons More

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Otherworld Legends, the follow-up title from developer Chilly Room who made a name for themselves with the immensely popular Soul Knight. In just this one short (almost) year, Otherworld Legends has seen a number of big updates that included new content, new game modes, new characters, and more. Shortly after its release it received the Autumn Update that featured new character Katherine the Witch and a new environment, and earlier this year it received a huge Spring Festival update adding new character Hannah, a new environment, and even local multiplayer. Today sees the release of their latest update, the big Summer Update, and this one is a real doozy. The version 1.7.1 update adds in the new playable hero Hillding, a bad ass Viking, as well as 7 new character skins. You can see Hillding and some of those new skins in action in the following trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy