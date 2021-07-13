'The Wheel of Time' Movie Adaptation Finds Screenwriter in 'Thor's Zack Stentz
If you're a big fan of The Wheel of Time book series, you might be excited to learn that Zack Stentz has been tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming movie adaptation. Age of Legends, the screenplay he is poised to pen, is actually the first in a trilogy of movies that are based on Robert Jordan's classic fantasy/sci-fi novels. It's a 14-volume series in total, so it'll be interesting to see how they fit that material into just three movies — especially since (according to Stentz) it looks like Age of Legends is going to focus mainly on a prequel-esque storyline.collider.com
