'The Wheel of Time' Movie Adaptation Finds Screenwriter in 'Thor's Zack Stentz

This week, we’ll be treated to a sequel to Space Jam, the 1996 Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny movie that has amassed a nostalgic following despite being quite poor. When you watch Space Jam, you’re watching a branding exercise for Michael Jordan and his many endorsements with the Looney Tunes awkwardly along for the ride. It’s a poorly animated, easy cash-in designed to sell Happy Meal toys while also reigniting Jordan fever after his failed attempt at making it as a baseball star (a real-life event that Space Jam turns into a plot point). While Space Jam was a hit, it didn’t really do justice to Looney Tunes (and arguably was never intended to; it’s Jordan’s show with the Looney Tunes characters along to broaden the appeal to all kids, not just those who were fans of the NBA superstar). A far better film actually did do right by Bugs in the gang, and yet that film has vanished so much into the ether that you can’t even find it on HBO Max.