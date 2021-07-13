Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Wheel of Time' Movie Adaptation Finds Screenwriter in 'Thor's Zack Stentz

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a big fan of The Wheel of Time book series, you might be excited to learn that Zack Stentz has been tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming movie adaptation. Age of Legends, the screenplay he is poised to pen, is actually the first in a trilogy of movies that are based on Robert Jordan's classic fantasy/sci-fi novels. It's a 14-volume series in total, so it'll be interesting to see how they fit that material into just three movies — especially since (according to Stentz) it looks like Age of Legends is going to focus mainly on a prequel-esque storyline.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Amazon Prime Video#Iwot Productions#Radar Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesShelbyville News

Why Thor: Ragnarok is the best standalone Marvel movie

There are 23 total movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so this was definitely not an easy choice. I decided to rule out all Avenger movies as well as Captain America: Civil War because so many characters are involved that it can be challenging to compare what one hero can accomplish in comparison to the strongest crime fighting force in existence. (Sorry Justice League)
MoviesPopculture

'The Wheel of Time' Announces Prequel Movie Trilogy to Accompany Amazon Prime Series

The Wheel of Time franchise just got even bigger with a trilogy of prequel movies to compliment the upcoming TV adaptation on Amazon Prime Video. Fan excitement was already at a fever pitch for Amazon's take on Robert Jordan's epic fantasy novels, but somehow on Tuesday, it went even higher when The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of these movies. The first will be written by acclaimed genre screenwriter Zack Stentz.
MoviesIGN

Wheel of Time Getting a Movie Trilogy Penned By X-Men: First Class Writer

X-Men: First Class and Thor writer, Zack Stentz, has been tapped to write a script for the first movie in a new Wheel of Time trilogy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stentz will write a script for the first movie of three called Age of Legends. News of this Wheel of Time trilogy comes at a time when fans of the book series are still waiting for the first season of Amazon's Wheel of Time TV series, which has already been greenlit for a second season, to premiere.
MoviesCollider

‘Looney Tunes: Back in Action’ Deserves the Adoration Heaped Upon ‘Space Jam’

This week, we’ll be treated to a sequel to Space Jam, the 1996 Michael Jordan/Bugs Bunny movie that has amassed a nostalgic following despite being quite poor. When you watch Space Jam, you’re watching a branding exercise for Michael Jordan and his many endorsements with the Looney Tunes awkwardly along for the ride. It’s a poorly animated, easy cash-in designed to sell Happy Meal toys while also reigniting Jordan fever after his failed attempt at making it as a baseball star (a real-life event that Space Jam turns into a plot point). While Space Jam was a hit, it didn’t really do justice to Looney Tunes (and arguably was never intended to; it’s Jordan’s show with the Looney Tunes characters along to broaden the appeal to all kids, not just those who were fans of the NBA superstar). A far better film actually did do right by Bugs in the gang, and yet that film has vanished so much into the ether that you can’t even find it on HBO Max.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Rick and Morty boss responds to Zack Snyder's hopes to make a movie

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marden has addressed the possibility of Zack Snyder directing a movie for the adult animated comedy show. In a recent interview with Monsters and Critics, the Rick and Morty boss commented on the possibility of the Justice League and Army of the Dead director being involved in a movie, saying he thinks the idea would be "really cool". Us too!
MoviesDen of Geek

Bill and Ted Screenwriter: We’d Only Do 4th Movie If It ‘Honored the Fans’

For the longest time, a third Bill & Ted movie seemed like a most excellent pipe dream. The type of thing pals would joke about over some far out herbal pairings and good vibes. Screenwriter Ed Solomon, who co-created Bill & Ted with Chris Matheson for 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure certainly seemed surprised when last year’s threequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, actually came to fruition. And when we caught up with him for this month’s theatrical and HBO Max release of No Sudden Move, his appreciation of the fans who he credits with getting the third movie made is also why he remains undecided about doing a fourth adventure… even as he leaves the door cracked open.
TV SeriesCollider

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 327 - 'Loki' and Why the MCU Succeeds When It Gets Weird

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we're joined by TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller to talk about the first season of Loki. We talk about why the show worked so well, our mixed feelings about the finale, how it rectifies an earlier MCU problem with a major villain, what it might mean for future MCU movies and TV series, our thoughts on a second season of Loki, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

This Comic Book Adaptation Is Netflix’s #1 Movie Just About Everywhere In The World—Besides The U.S.

Ever since July 7, three different movies have dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list. It started with the 2016 romantic comedy Mother’s Day, which was followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and it ended today with Gunpowder Milkshake. And thanks to some star-studded casts and hype from the streaming service, all three of those movies have ranked in the #1 position in the past week.
MoviesTVOvermind

Does Robin Hood Need Another Movie Adaptation?

One of my all-time favorite folklore heroes is the legendary outlaw from Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood. I remember reading a lot of his books as a kid and how I got so attached to the idea of this character being a hero. A thief as the hero of his own story? I suppose that’s common with all characters, both good and bad, but this story was different. Whenever I read a story about the legend of Robin Hood, I always picture a man wearing Lincoln green, armed with a bow and arrow ready to fire. But the outlaw never works alone, as his faithful band of Merry Men were his many partners in crime. Speaking of crime, the character has always been known as a thief. How can such a moral, heroic character be a notorious outlaw all at once?
TV SeriesCollider

‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ Trailer Takes Us Back in Time to Face Shadyside’s Horrors

Netflix is taking us a few centuries back in the new Fear Street Part Three: 1666 trailer, teasing the true story of the witch Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel). Part Three: 1666 is the final chapter of Netflix’s horror anthology inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror books of the same name, and, as the new trailer reveals, no stone will be left unturned as we get to witness the origin of Shadyside’s curse.
MoviesCollider

'The Innocents' Review: The Kids Are Not Alright in Superpowered Norwegian Thriller | Cannes 2021

Kids in horror is a tradition as old as the genre itself, with the presumed pureness and innocence of a child being juxtaposed with horrible acts of violence normally associated with deranged adults. From Who Can Kill a Child? to The Bad Seed and Children of the Corn, horror has taught us never to trust children. The best thing that The Innocents, the latest film by the co-writer of Thelma, does is combine that pre-conceived notion and combine it with a story about people discovering they have superpowers a la Akira, and explore how cruel kids with superpowers can be to each other. If only the final product was as good as the films that clearly inspired it.
MoviesGizmodo

The Wheel of Time Is Getting a Movie Trilogy Now, Too

After drip feeds of teases, Amazon’s still promising you’ll see its take on Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy epic The Wheel of Time sometime this year. But now, it’s no longer the only live-action take in the works. The Hollywood Reporter has word that Zack Stentz—who co-wrote both the first Thor...
MoviesCollider

‘In the Heights’ Coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray, For Those Who Want to Watch It 96,000 Times

In the Heights brought joy to many and now, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is heading to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 31. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, with incredible songs like "96,000," "Paciencia Y Fe," "Breathe," and "It Won't Be Long Now." Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu, now fans of one of the summer's best movies can revisit this story as often as possible.
TV SeriesComicBook

Amazon's Wheel of Time Starts Filming Season 2

Amazon's Wheel of Time has started filming its second season. Earlier today, the upcoming fantasy television show posted a clapper board announcing the start of production for the second season. While the scene itself was out of focus, it appears to be an interior scene with some candles and table decorations visible along with what appears to be a map. You can check out the official announcement down below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy