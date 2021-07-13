Cancel
Sales/tanning consultant

By sue humbert
geauganews.com
 12 days ago

We are currently hiring enthusiastic,responsible, and energetic individuals to work in a fun and relaxing enviroment. Must be customer service oriented. Looking for full time and part time team members. Flexible scheduling, benefits offered, sales bonus offered, and free tanning. Great opportunity for college students, moms re-entering the workforce, or individuals looking to move up into management. Must be 18 to apply. Submit applications to www.tnttan.com.

