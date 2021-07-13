Review: American Dad “Stan & Francine & Stan & Francine & Radika”

Stan and Francine find themselves unable to move on from an argument that they had over two decades ago and their contrasting memories of the event only cause greater stress between the two of them. Rather than work through their issues like functional adults, Stan decides that time traveling back to the ‘90s to witness their original argument first-hand is the best way to put this matter to bed. Stan and Francine receive closure, so to speak, but their collective perspectives on their past selves and how much they’ve changed only ignites a much more serious rift between them. Suddenly this simple fight from the 1990s turns into the catalyst for whether Stan and Francine can–and should–have a happy future together.