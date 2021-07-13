Cabarrus County Board of Education approves nondiscrimination resolution
The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to approve a drafted resolution to ensure dignity and nondiscrimination in the school district. This turned out to be a hot topic Monday night as multiple community members spoke to the board about their opposition to what was presented on the agenda for the Board of Education. It has also been an ongoing discussion in recent months, which led to the resolution being adopted.independenttribune.com
