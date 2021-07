GREENSBORO — Police are asking the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing since late Wednesday night. Achazia Halima Donaldson is described in a news release as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1700 block of Hidden Forest Drive wearing a black and brown headband with twists in her hair and white yoga pants with a dark paisley pattern, according to the Greensboro Police Department.