Lily Allen's Surprising Response To Husband David Harbour's Post-Black Widow Look

David Harbour revealed how he found out about the Red Guardian role in Black Widow. The Stranger Things star sat down with Insider to talk about his hilarious entry into the MCU. A lot of fans enjoyed the Super Soldier’s jokes and performance during Black Widow. According to Harbour, he didn’t know anything about all of this before he got the call. In fact, he says that director Cate Shortland called to speak about the movie without telling him about the role beforehand. One would assume that this is pretty standard for Marvel Studios. They have some pretty noticeable security standards when it comes to movie details. They try not to let anything leak before it's time for an official unveiling. (All of this hand wringing only makes it more noticeable when moments like Alfred Molina’s Spider-Man interview occur.) But, Harbour was more than willing to hear Shortland out. Check out the comments down below: