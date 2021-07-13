Cancel
Lily Allen's Surprising Response To Husband David Harbour's Post-Black Widow Look

By Linda DiProperzio
 12 days ago
Most wives would love when their husbands get into shape, but Lily Allen has some "mixed feelings" about her husband's recent weight loss. The singer wed "Stranger Things" star David Harbour in September 2020. The two connected on a celebrity dating app (per The Times) and eventually met up for dinner in London when Harbour was filming "Black Widow," for which he gained a significant amount of weight — and grew out his hair and beard — to portray Russian spy Alexei opposite Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

