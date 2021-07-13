Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Ramsey said he'd like to move to safety one day; mentions Charles Woodson
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. With that being said, he views himself more than a cornerback. The former Florida State star sees himself as a true defensive back capable of playing anywhere in the secondary. The Rams moved him around in 2020, playing him at the nickel spot and even box safety at points. That versatility could help him in a big way heading to the later portion of his career.247sports.com
Comments / 0