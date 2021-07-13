Simone Biles Just Made A Startling Confession About Her 2016 Olympic Run

Gymnast Simone Biles made her Olympic debut in 2016 at the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro (via Britannica). The Ohio native took the competition by storm and won four gold medals, setting the record for most gold medals won by a female U.S. gymnast at a single Games. Biles helped her team take home the gold and won the same prize in the floor events, vault events, and individual all-around. The star also took home a bronze medal for her performance on the balance beam. Following her incredible performance at the 2016 Olympics, Biles competed at the 2018 U.S. national championship and became the first female gymnast to win all five events in the last 25 years.