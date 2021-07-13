Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles Just Made A Startling Confession About Her 2016 Olympic Run

By Samantha Coulter
Posted by 
The List
The List
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gymnast Simone Biles made her Olympic debut in 2016 at the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro (via Britannica). The Ohio native took the competition by storm and won four gold medals, setting the record for most gold medals won by a female U.S. gymnast at a single Games. Biles helped her team take home the gold and won the same prize in the floor events, vault events, and individual all-around. The star also took home a bronze medal for her performance on the balance beam. Following her incredible performance at the 2016 Olympics, Biles competed at the 2018 U.S. national championship and became the first female gymnast to win all five events in the last 25 years.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#A Confession#Pop Sugar#Wsj Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, they kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
Fitnessgoodhousekeeping.com

What Simone Biles Eats in a Day to Stay Fit, Fueled, and Olympics-Ready

As a gold medalist competing at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles pretty much lives at the gym, so she has to keep her body fueled. To do so, she eats a diet rich in protein, fiber, and lots of fruits and vegetables. However, she says it’s important that she does not restrict herself or count calories.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Simone Biles gets her own Olympics emoji: a goat in a leotard

Simone Biles is widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, and she knows it — the 24-year-old athlete has even bedazzled her leotards with goats, evoking the acronym for "Greatest Of All Time." It's fitting, then, that Biles is now the first female athlete to get her...
Sportsthv11.com

Simone Biles opens up about going out on her own terms

WASHINGTON — U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles and her teammates arrived in Tokyo Thursday ahead of the Olympic Games. Biles spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday before taking off for Japan and said she's excited to be representing the U.S. again at the Olympics, but knows it's going to be a completely different environment than the 2016 Rio Games. Japan's government has banned fans, including athletes' family members, from attending any competitions to try to contain surging COVID-19 cases.
CelebritiesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Texans' Jonathan Owens, amazingly 'didn't know who she was' when they met

Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, and in August 2020, the pair went public with their relationship, announcing it on Instagram. Leading up to the Tokyo Olympics — where the superstar gymnast has a chance to win up to five gold medals — Biles stars in a Facebook Watch docuseries called Simone vs Herself with weekly episodes dropping this summer.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: When Simone Biles Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Simone Biles is arguably the top athlete in Tokyo this summer. The legendary United States gymnast, the greatest to ever do it in her sport, is seeking another gold medal at the Olympics this summer. Biles, 24, already has four Olympic gold medals. She won the all-around gold medal as...
SportsHouston Chronicle

The physics of Simone Biles and her routines

In her quest for excellence, Simone Biles has any number of things going for her — a compact frame, tremendous core strength, a fierce will to compete and, her mother believes, a physically photographic memory. “She’s been a perfectionist from day one. When she sees something, that’s how she imitates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy