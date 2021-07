A white couple on TikTok have hit back after facing criticism over the adoption of their Black son, Abriel.Steven and Ashley Evans, the couple who go by @happilyevansafterr on the platform, posted a video to address the negative comments they received from people.The Evans family documented their adoption journey with their son on the app, and commenters felt that they would not be the best parents for Abriel.Daily Mail notes that they adopted Abriel in 2019.“Being a white father to our adopted Black son, people often comment and tell us that we won’t be able to raise him to be a strong black man someday,”...