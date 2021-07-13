Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Where Roblox Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last quarter, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Roblox. The company has an average price target of $84.82 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $75.00.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rblx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Assessing where Bitcoin stands from these key metrics

Bitcoin appears to be in some trouble as people are now becoming more and more cautious these days. The past week saw some major selling and a huge amount of money leaving the market. Not only did the money from the present leave, but money from the Futures left the market as well. So, where does Bitcoin stand? Find out here.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share results of $1.38, which beat the $0.97 estimate, and sales results of $20.27 billion, which beat the $17.75 billion estimate. Wells Fargo is one...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved up to $141.0 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Gene Munster Sees Apple Stock Headed To $200

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the definition of a great company, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Apple has underperformed to start the year on the belief that its last quarterly financial results were "as good as it gets," Munster told CNBC. Apple's best days are still...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 13,843 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy