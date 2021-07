As the son of a high school coach, Jalen Hurts is driven by success. He carried this demeanor throughout high school and college, and now he’s about to enter his second NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see its second-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft excel; however, national media has constantly provided criticism. Various reporters are not sold on Hurts becoming an ideal quarterback in the league. They question his passing mechanics, accuracy, and ability to consistently get passes downfield. Regardless of this, Hurts is focused on carrying Philadelphia to the playoffs. The front office drafted well this year, and Hurts is putting in quality work too.