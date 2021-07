According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “. AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.