Where Range Resources Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights
 12 days ago
Within the last quarter, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Range Resources. The company has an average price target of $16.86 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $12.00.

