Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Democrat announces bid to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

By Riley Vetterkind
madison
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of a Janesville business organization announced Tuesday she will run for Congress as a Democrat for a seat currently held by a two-term Republican incumbent. Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville Inc., announced her bid for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who has not yet announced his reelection plans and didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
Janesville, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Congressional District#Republicans#Downtown Janesville Inc#Custom College Solutions#Uw Whitewater#House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy