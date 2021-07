The new school year is still weeks away in California, but summer break has hardly been a carefree romp on the beach. On July 12th, the California Department of Public Health, ignoring CDC guidance, announced that all students and adults – vaccinated or not – must wear masks inside school buildings. Then within hours, the rules changed…sorta. While the guidance remains, it was announced that enforcement would be left to local education officials. In other words, school board meetings in the near future will be bloody affairs, with mask hawks battling free-breathers. It’s worth noting that California is in the top tier of states with the strictest mask mandates.